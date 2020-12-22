Deutsch
Festliche Rabattschlacht für digitale Nintendo-Switch-Spiele eröffnet

Passt bitte auf euer Ersparnis auf...

Falls ihr bereits Weihnachtsgeld bekommen habt oder auf ein spendables Geschenk hofft, könnt ihr euer hartverdientes Ersparnis derzeit auf so ziemlich allen digitalen Konsolen- und PC-Distributionssystemen aus dem Fenster werfen. Nintendos großer Festtags-Sale bietet zum Beispiel noch bis zum 31. Dezember über 900 reduzierte Third-Party-Titel im Nintendo-Switch-eShop an. Wir haben für euch einige fair bepreiste Angebote rausgesucht, mit denen ihr nicht sonderlich viel falsch machen könnt. Die komplette Liste mit 74 satten Seiten voller Switch-Angeboten findet ihr drüben bei Nintendo. Angebote für Xbox und Playstation haben wir uns ebenfalls angeschaut.

Octopath Traveler für 30 Euro (statt 60 Euro)
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle für 15 Euro (statt 40)
Hades für 20 Euro (statt 25 Euro)
Overcooked 2 12,50 Euro (statt 25 Euro)
Cuphead für 14 Euro (statt 20 Euro)
Ni no Kuni: Der Fluch der Weißen Königin für 15 Euro (statt 60 Euro)
Rayman Legends für 10 Euro (statt 40 Euro)
Streets of Rage 4 für 17,50 Euro (statt 25 Euro)
Children of Morta für 11 Euro (statt 25 Euro)
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition für 21 Euro (statt 30 Euro)
Torchlight III für 20 Euro (statt 40 Euro)
Grindstone für 13 Euro (statt 17 Euro)
Röki für 12 Euro (statt 20 Euro)
Dead Cells für 15 Euro (statt 25 Euro)
Catan für 10 Euro (statt 20 Euro)
Assassin's Creed III Remastered für 15 Euro (statt 40 Euro)
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy für 20 Euro (statt 50 Euro)
One Piece: Unlimited World Red für 15 Euro (statt 60 Euro)
Samurai Shodown für 30 Euro (statt 50 Euro)
Dead by Daylight für 15 Euro (statt 30 Euro)
Into The Breach für 7,50 Euro (statt 15 Euro)
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III für 40 Euro (statt 60 Euro)
Hello Neighbor für 10 Euro (statt 40 Euro)
Eliza für 6,50 Euro (statt 13 Euro)
The Caligula Effect: Overdose für 20 Euro (statt 40 Euro)
Little Misfortune für 13 Euro (statt 20 Euro)
Void Terrarium für 15 Euro (statt 25 Euro)
Resident Evil 4 oder Resident Evil 6 für 15 Euro (statt 20 Euro)
Call of Cthulhu für 14 Euro (statt 40 Euro)
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution für 20 Euro (statt 40 Euro)
Don't Starve für 5 Euro (statt 20 Euro)
Book of Demons für 2,50 Euro (statt 25 Euro)
Ashen für 15 Euro (statt 36 Euro)
Snake Pass für 5 Euro (statt 20 Euro)
Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen für 15 Euro (statt 25 Euro)
Trials of Mana für 30 Euro (statt 50 Euro)
Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition für 12 Euro (statt 20 Euro)
Collection of Mana für 20 Euro (statt 40 Euro)
Jump Force für 20 Euro (statt 40 Euro)
Child of Light für 6 Euro (statt 20 Euro)
The Sinking City für 7,50 Euro (statt 15 Euro)

