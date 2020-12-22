Festliche Rabattschlacht für digitale Nintendo-Switch-Spiele eröffnet

Falls ihr bereits Weihnachtsgeld bekommen habt oder auf ein spendables Geschenk hofft, könnt ihr euer hartverdientes Ersparnis derzeit auf so ziemlich allen digitalen Konsolen- und PC-Distributionssystemen aus dem Fenster werfen. Nintendos großer Festtags-Sale bietet zum Beispiel noch bis zum 31. Dezember über 900 reduzierte Third-Party-Titel im Nintendo-Switch-eShop an. Wir haben für euch einige fair bepreiste Angebote rausgesucht, mit denen ihr nicht sonderlich viel falsch machen könnt. Die komplette Liste mit 74 satten Seiten voller Switch-Angeboten findet ihr drüben bei Nintendo. Angebote für Xbox und Playstation haben wir uns ebenfalls angeschaut.
• Octopath Traveler für 30 Euro (statt 60 Euro)
• Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle für 15 Euro (statt 40)
• Hades für 20 Euro (statt 25 Euro)
• Overcooked 2 12,50 Euro (statt 25 Euro)
• Cuphead für 14 Euro (statt 20 Euro)
• Ni no Kuni: Der Fluch der Weißen Königin für 15 Euro (statt 60 Euro)
• Rayman Legends für 10 Euro (statt 40 Euro)
• Streets of Rage 4 für 17,50 Euro (statt 25 Euro)
• Children of Morta für 11 Euro (statt 25 Euro)
• Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition für 21 Euro (statt 30 Euro)
• Torchlight III für 20 Euro (statt 40 Euro)
• Grindstone für 13 Euro (statt 17 Euro)
• Röki für 12 Euro (statt 20 Euro)
• Dead Cells für 15 Euro (statt 25 Euro)
• Catan für 10 Euro (statt 20 Euro)
• Assassin's Creed III Remastered für 15 Euro (statt 40 Euro)
• Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy für 20 Euro (statt 50 Euro)
• One Piece: Unlimited World Red für 15 Euro (statt 60 Euro)
• Samurai Shodown für 30 Euro (statt 50 Euro)
• Dead by Daylight für 15 Euro (statt 30 Euro)
• Into The Breach für 7,50 Euro (statt 15 Euro)
• The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III für 40 Euro (statt 60 Euro)
• Hello Neighbor für 10 Euro (statt 40 Euro)
• Eliza für 6,50 Euro (statt 13 Euro)
• The Caligula Effect: Overdose für 20 Euro (statt 40 Euro)
• Little Misfortune für 13 Euro (statt 20 Euro)
• Void Terrarium für 15 Euro (statt 25 Euro)
• Resident Evil 4 oder Resident Evil 6 für 15 Euro (statt 20 Euro)
• Call of Cthulhu für 14 Euro (statt 40 Euro)
• Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution für 20 Euro (statt 40 Euro)
• Don't Starve für 5 Euro (statt 20 Euro)
• Book of Demons für 2,50 Euro (statt 25 Euro)
• Ashen für 15 Euro (statt 36 Euro)
• Snake Pass für 5 Euro (statt 20 Euro)
• Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen für 15 Euro (statt 25 Euro)
• Trials of Mana für 30 Euro (statt 50 Euro)
• Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition für 12 Euro (statt 20 Euro)
• Collection of Mana für 20 Euro (statt 40 Euro)
• Jump Force für 20 Euro (statt 40 Euro)
• Child of Light für 6 Euro (statt 20 Euro)
• The Sinking City für 7,50 Euro (statt 15 Euro)
