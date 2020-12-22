PSN-Store vergibt weihnachtliche Rabatte auf digitale Playstation-Titel

You're watching Werben

Weihnachten steht vor der Tür und das bringt die digitalen Verkaufsaktionen mit sich. Wenn ihr euer Taschengeld für Videospiele ausgeben wollt, habt ihr aktuell die besten Möglichkeiten für ein Schnäppchen. Im Playstation-Store werden noch bis zum 19. Januar die sogenannten Januar-Angebote zelebriert und die könnt ihr nutzen, um Ghost of Tsushima, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War und Assassin's Creed Valhalla für je 50 Euro zu kaufen (was immer noch verdammt teuer ist). Deutlich bessere Angebote haben wir euch unten rausgesucht, die vollständige Liste bekommt ihr auf dieser Webseite. Angebote für Xbox und Nintendo Switch haben wir uns ebenfalls angeschaut.

• FIFA 21 für 35 Euro (statt 90 Euro)

• The Last of Us: Part II für 40 Euro (statt 70 Euro)

• Watch Dogs: Legion für 42 Euro (statt 70 Euro)

• NBA 2K21 für 30 Euro (statt 70 Euro)

• Marvel's Avengers für 35 Euro (statt 70 Euro)

• F1 2020 für 35 Euro (statt 70 Euro)

• Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time für 35 Euro (statt 70 Euro)

• Doom Eternal für 23 Euro (statt 70 Euro)

• Ark: Survival Evolved für 14 Euro (statt 55 Euro)

• Final Fantasy VII: Remake für 35 Euro (statt 70 Euro)

• eFootball PES 2021 (Seasonal Update) für 15 Euro (statt 30 Euro)

• Red Dead Redemption für 30 Euro (statt 60 Euro)

• Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 für 35 Euro statt 45 Euro

• Die Sims 4 für 10 Euro (statt 40 Euro)

• Persona 5 Royal für 30 Euro (statt 60 Euro)

• Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled für 14 Euro (statt 40 Euro)

• Days Gone für 21 Euro (statt 70 Euro)

• Borderlands 3 für 20 Euro (statt 70 Euro)

• Nier: Automata für 20 Euro (statt 40 Euro)

• DayZ für 25 Euro (statt 50 Euro)

• Ghost Recon: Breakpoint für 30 Euro (statt 120 Euro)

• The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt für 8 Euro (statt 30 Euro)

• Hitman 2 für 16 Euro (statt 70 Euro)

• Jurassic World Evolution für 12,50 Euro (statt 50 Euro)

• The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim für 24 Euro (statt 60 Euro)

• The Division 2 + Warlords of New York für 24 Euro (statt 60 Euro)

• Fallout 76 für 16 Euro (statt 40 Euro)

• Fallout 4 für 6 Euro (statt 20 Euro)

• Conan Exiles für 20 Euro (statt 50 Euro)

• Dirt Rally 2.0 für 12 Euro (statt 45 Euro)

• Spyro Reignited Trilogy für 14 Euro (statt 70 Euro)

• Shadow of the Tomb Raider für 15 Euro (statt 60 Euro)

• Dark Souls Remastered für 12 Euro (statt 40 Euro)

• Overwatch für 20 Euro (statt 60 Euro)

• Nioh 2 für 40 Euro (statt 70 Euro)

• Far Cry 5 für 14 Euro (statt 70 Euro)

• Resident Evil 2 (Remake) für 16 Euro (statt 40 Euro)

• Jump Force für 14 Euro (statt 70 Euro)

• Diablo III: Eternal Edition für 21 Euro (statt 70 Euro)

• Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot für 28 Euro (statt 70 Euro)

• Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain für 5 Euro (statt 20 Euro)

• Assassin's Creed Origins für 16 Euro (statt 80 Euro)

• The Outer Worlds für 24 Euro (statt 60 Euro)

• Bioshock: The Collection für 10 Euro (statt 50 Euro)

• Dishonored 1+2 + Prey für 30 Euro (statt 100 Euro)