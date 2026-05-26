DreamLeague Season 29: Parivision defeats Aurora Gaming to claim trophy

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Another victor has been etched into the history of DreamLeague, as over the weekend, Parivision managed to overcome the competition and ultimately claim the Season 29 trophy for its own.

This success came at the hands of Aurora Gaming, who were defeated in the grand final in a tight 3-2 manner, a result that has seen Parivision heading home with not just a trophy but also $250,000 in prize money.

This is also on top of the fact that now Parivision is one to watch as we head into an intense summer season of competitive Dota 2, where BLAST Slam VII gets underway today, before being followed by the Esports World Cup tournament in July, and then also The International in August, which Parivision has yet to qualify for...