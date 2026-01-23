Riot Games lays out the plans for 2XKO's 2026 Competitive Series

HQ

Now that 2XKO has arrived on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, Riot Games has revealed the plans for the competitive scene based on the game. In total, there will be a ton of big tournaments planned throughout 2026, with 11 confirmed smaller-scale tournaments and five big Majors held at various wider esports festivals.

Looking at the Majors, the first happens between January 29 and February 1 as part of America's Frosty Faustings XVIII. This will then be followed by a trio of EVO appearances, with EVO Japan May 1-3, EVO Vegas between June 26-28, and EVO France between October 9-11. Lastly, the Battle Coliseum in Brazil will feature action between November 20-22.

On the Challengers front, the smaller-scale events, you can see the full schedule and locations below.



Genesis (GX3) - February 13-15



Texas Showdown - March 27-29



Viennality XL - March 28-29



Combo Breaker - May 22-24



Battle Arena Melbourne - May 29-31



The Mixup Lyon - June 13-14



VSFighting XIV - July 24-26



Comite Arena - August 1-2



CEO- August 14-16



UMAD - August 21-23



First Attack - October 3-4



There are promised additional events beyond this, so stay tuned for even more in an already crammed first competitive season for 2XKO.