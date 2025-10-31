OG Esports reaffirms commitment to Counter-Strike 2 with plans to build new roster

HQ

While some esports scenes are risky due to middling support and security, this is far from the case for Counter-Strike 2. The scene has a thriving ecosystem that spans several tiers and divisions, has thousands of players and countless teams, and plans for events years down the line with the various tournament organisers competing to secure the best times and dates to host their events. It's a great time to be in CS2 esports and clearly OG Esports also understands this.

In a statement on social media, OG Esports reaffirms its commitment to CS2 by explaining that it is in the process of constructing a new roster and that it intends to reach the pinnacle of the esport once again.

"The current scene represents an ecosystem that is more structured, competitive, and full of opportunity than ever before. With a clear calendar for the next three years, the Majors and the sticker economy, as well as a thriving circuit supported by numerous tournaments, this is a landscape that rewards long-term commitment and excellence.

"That is why OG is reaffirming its ambition on Counter-Strike. We are ready to invest further into the scene, because we believe this game represents one of the strongest and most sustainable pillars in esports today. We know success doesn't come overnight, but we've already seen the results of our efforts and we are determined to keep pushing. Progress requires difficult but necessary decisions. The ones we take with full awareness and a focus on building a stronger future."

It's unclear when we'll meet OG's new and improved line-up, but the team has said that it's "working relentlessly" and that the roster will reflect its values of "resilience, passion, and the never-ending pursuit of greatness."