Kein einziges PS5-Spiel hat es 2020 in die Jahres-Software-Charts Japans geschafft

Sony hat Japan zum weltweiten Start der Playstation 5 sozusagen ausgelassen und nur ein paar tausend Einheiten an lokale Geschäfte geliefert. Dementsprechend verhalten ist das Interesse der lokalen Spieler an PS5-Spielen, wie die Famitsu feststellt. Das Magazin hat Verkaufszahlen aus dem Einzelhandel erarbeitet und eine Liste der 100 meistverkauften Spiele von 2020 in der Region veröffentlicht. Ein PS5-Spiel lässt sich sich in dieser Auflistung nicht ausmachen, denn weder die Next-Gen-Version von Spider-Man: Miles Morales, noch Demon's Souls oder gar Sackboy: A Big Adventure haben sich in Japan bis zum 27. Dezember letzten Jahres mehr als 36.507 Mal verkaufen können.

Wie wir bereits wissen, wurde der japanische Spielemarkt 2020 erneut von Nintendo dominiert, sowohl in Bezug auf Hardware als auch Software-seitig. Animal Crossing: New Horizons war erwartungsgemäß die Nummer eins und verkaufte sich allein fast so häufig, wie die nächsten sechs Titel in der japanischen Top 10. Die größte Überraschung war Konamis Partyspiel Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!, das mehr Einheiten absetzen konnte als Square Enix' Final Fantasy VII: Remake.

Die Playstation 4 hat sich 2020 aber gar nicht schlecht geschlagen, denn von 100 Titeln gehen 37 Games auf die Playstation zurück. Ghost of Tsushima führt Sonys Brigade auf Platz 14 an, The Last of Us: Part II ist auf Platz 25.

1. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 6.378.103 / -

2. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure - 1.591.366 / 2.087.005

3. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! - 1.233.023 / -

4. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII: Remake - 949.379 / -

5. [NSW] Pokémon Schwert/Schild - 892.456 / 3.880.590

6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 798.174 / 3.457.183

7. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 560.122 / 4.013.174

8. [NSW] Minecraft - 556.982 / 1.702.921

9. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Games - 519.649 / -

10. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars - 492.620 / -

11. [NSW] Super Mario Party - 466.086 / 1.729.796

12. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe - 462.806 / -

13. [NSW] Splatoon 2 - 435.629 / 3.688.389

14. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima - 427.071 / -

15. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Gehirn-Jogging für Nintendo Switch - 309.045 / 343.741

16. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Zeit der Verheerung - 304.963 / -

17. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King - 294.697 / -

18. [NSW] Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Retterteam DX - 279.162 / .

19. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 - 269.648 / -

20. [PS4] Resident Evil 3 - 269.187 / -

21. [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon - 263.255 / -

22. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 246.888 / 1.728.037

23. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 236.269 / 983.858

24. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 - 234.377 / 1.034.881

25. [PS4] The Last of Us: Part II - 233.273 / -

26. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 - 218.973 / 724.971

27. [NSW] Fishing Spirits Nintendo Switch Version - 207.472 / 544.467

28. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 - 189.649 / -

29. [PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost On - 168.710 / -

30. [PS4] Nioh 2 - 167.599 / -

31. [NSW] Mario & Sonic bei den Olympischen Spielen Tokyo 2020 - 167.411 / 342.539

32. [PS4] Persona 5 Strikers - 164.962 / -

33. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - 163.029 / -

34. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - 150.964 / -

35. [NSW] Pokémon Schwert/Schild + Expansion Pass - 148.298 / -

36. [PS4] Trials of Mana - 142.979 / -

37. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition - 142.710 / -

38. [PS4] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - 142.670 / -

39. [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - 137.513 / -

40. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! - 133.978 / 554.560

41. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey - 128.499 / 2.176.045

42. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy: Versus - 127.566 / -

43. [NSW] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - 126.750 / -

44. [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 - 115.813 / -

45. [NSW] Trials of Mana - 112.277 / -

46. [NSW] Derby Stallion - 108.570 / -

47. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki - 104.067 / -

48. [NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix - 97.056 / -

49. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S - 95.802 / 559.501

50. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris - 94.681 / -

51. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat - 87.440 / -

52. [NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin - 84.814 / -

53. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - 83.879 / 90.596

54. [NSW] Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Evoli! - 82.046 / 1.767.352

55. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies - 80.048 / 863.922

56. [NSW] Persona 5 Strikers - 79.250 / -

57. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition - 76.784 / -

58. [NSW] Fitness Boxing - 76.696 / 141.889

59. [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - 74.158 / 491.620

60. [PS4] Marvel's Avengers - 72.758 / -

61. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster - 68.280 / -

62. [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered (Playstation Hits) - 67.718 / 120.854

63. [NSW] Super Bomberman R: Smile Price Collection - 65.234 / 127.456

64. [NSW] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition - 64.687 / -

65. [PS4] eFootball PES 2021 Season Update - 64.218 / -

66. [PS4] Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster - 62.11 / -

67. [NSW] Fortnite Last Laugh Bundle - 62.041 / -

68. [PS4] Assassin's Creed Valhalla - 61.345 / -

69. [NSW] Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - 61.184 / 116.407

70. [PS4] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin - 61.005 / -

71. [NSW] Disney Tsum Tsum Festival - 60.492 / 185.990

72. [PS4] FIFA 21 - 60.129 / -

73. [PS4] Watch Dogs: Legion - 56.656 / -

74. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - 56.406 / -

75. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack - 52.621 / [fehlender Wert]

76. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - 52.499 / 525.361

77. [PS4] Atelier Ryza 2 - 51.861 / -

78. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris S - 51.472 / 76.956

79. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - 47.641 / 298.588

80. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - 46.862 / 164.944

81. [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - 46.701 / 255.782

82. [PS4] Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV - 46.272 / -

83. [PS4] Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 45.620 / -

84. [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses - 45.459 / 319.364

85. [NSW] Ninjala - 45.391 / -

86. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI S - 44.711 / -

87. [PS4] Minecraft Starter Collection - 43.935 / -

88. [NSW] Obakeidoro - 42.203 / 48.728

89. [NSW] Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y - Waiwai Gakuen Seikatsu - 42.077 / -

90. [NSW] Jump Force Deluxe Edition - 41.411 / -

91. [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - 40.155 / 87.601

92. [NSW] FIFA 21 Legacy Edition - 40.136 / -

93. [NSW] Pro Yakyuu Famista 2020 - 39.793 / -

94. [NSW] Atelier Ryza 2 - 39.532 / -

95. [NSW] My Hero One's Justice 2 - 39.969 / -

96. [PS4] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition - 38.200 / -

97. [NSW] Kotoba no Puzzle: Moji Pittan Encore - 38.018 / -

98. [NSW] Yoshi's Crafted World - 37.458 / 223.523

99. [PS4] Nier: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - 37.120 / 96.968

100. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport (Playstation Hits) - 36.507 / 49.245

// Der erste Wert ist die Anzahl im Jahr 2020 verkaufter Spiele, der hintere Wert gibt die Verkaufszahlen an, die das dazugehörige Produkt in Japan bislang insgesamt verzeichnete.

Quelle: Nintendo Everything.