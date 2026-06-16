IEM Cologne 2026: The eight-team playoffs bracket is set with action to kick off later this week

HQ

We're now into the closing stages of the German Intel Extreme Masters Cologne 2026 tournament, as the Stage 3 proceedings have come to a close and all eyes are shifting to the playoffs bracket.

The action will commence later this week when the first two of seven total remaining games will be played, with each match from here on out being a hard elimination game where teams will either be knocked out for good or advance to the next round.

To this end, you may be curious about the fixtures, confirmed teams, times and dates for the games that remain. If so, find this information below.

IEM Cologne 2026 Quarterfinals



Aurora Gaming vs. BetBoom Team at 14:45 BST/15:45 CEST on June 18



9z Team vs. Furia at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST on June 18



Team Spirit vs. G2 Esports at 14:45 BST/15:45 CEST on June 19



Team Falcons vs. Team Vitality at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST on June 19



IEM Cologne 2026 Semifinals



Winner of Spirit/G2 vs. Winner of Falcons/Vitality on June 20 (Time TBC)



Winner of Aurora/BetBoom vs. Winner of 9z/Furia on June 20 (Time TBC)



IEM Cologne 2026 Grand Final