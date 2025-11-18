Hier sind alle Nominierten für die The Game Awards 2025
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 hat bereits die meisten Nominierungen der Geschichte erhalten und könnte potenziell der bisher größte Gewinner werden...
Gestern wurden endlich alle Nominierten für die Dezember-The Game Awards bekannt gegeben. Ausgewählte Medien haben im vergangenen Monat ihre Favoriten ausgewählt, und es gibt mehrere interessante Beobachtungen zu machen.
Vielleicht am spannendsten ist, dass Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 in zehn Kategorien nominiert ist – tatsächlich aber zwölf Nominierungen hat (drei davon in der Kategorie Beste Leistung, wobei Ben Starr, Charlie Cox und Jennifer English alle Kandidaten sind). Das ist der höchste Wert aller Zeiten, und übertrifft God of War: Ragnarök und The Last of Us: Part 2, das "nur" elf Nominierungen hatte.
Ebenfalls bemerkenswert ist, dass Death Stranding 2: On The Beach und Ghost of Yotei beide sieben Nominierungen erhalten haben, gefolgt von Hades II mit sechs, Hollow Knight: Silksong mit fünf und Split Fiction mit vier. Wir stellen außerdem fest, dass wir ein klassisches Nintendo-gegen-Sega-Duell bekommen, da sowohl Mario Kart World als auch Sonic Racing: Crossworlds in den Kategorien Beste Familie und Beste Sport/Rennen nominiert wurden. Wir werden bald erfahren, wer der König des Kartsports ist (obwohl es natürlich unentschieden enden könnte oder keiner von beiden einen Preis gewinnt).
Hier sind alle Kategorien mit ihren Nominierungen:
SPIEL DES JAHRES
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
Death Stranding 2: Am Strand (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Hades II (Supergiant-Spiele)
Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
BESTE SPIELRICHTUNG
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
Death Stranding 2: Am Strand (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Geist von Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Hades II (Supergiant-Spiele)
Geteilte Fiktion (Hazelight Studios/EA)
BESTE ERZÄHLUNG
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
Death Stranding 2: Am Strand (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Geist von Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)
BESTE KÜNSTLERISCHE LEITUNG
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
Death Stranding 2: Am Strand (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Geist von Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Hades II (Supergiant-Spiele)
Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
BESTE PARTITUR UND MUSIK
Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong
Darren Korb, Hades II
Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Toma Otowa, Geist von Yōtei
Woodkid und Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: Am Strand
BESTES AUDIODESIGN
Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
Death Stranding 2: Am Strand (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Geist von Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)
BESTLEISTUNG
Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Erika Ishii, Geist von Yōtei
Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill f
Troy Baker, Indiana Jones und der große Kreis
INNOVATION IN DER BARRIEREFREIHEIT
Assassin's Creed Schatten (Ubisoft)
Atomfall (Rebellion)
Doom: Das dunkle Mittelalter (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
EA Sports FC 26 (EA Kanada/EA Rumänien/EA)
South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)
SPIELE FÜR WIRKUNG
Verzehr mich (Jenny Jiao Hsia/AP Thomson/Hexacutable)
Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Don't Nod Montreal/Don't Nod)
South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)
Wanderstop (Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive)
BESTER LAUFENDER
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epische Spiele)
Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Marvel Rivals (NetEase Spiele)
No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
BESTE COMMUNITY-UNTERSTÜTZUNG
Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epische Spiele)
Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
BESTES UNABHÄNGIGES SPIEL
Absolum (Guard Crush-Spiele/Supamonks/Dotemu)
Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun/Devolver Digital)
Blauer Prinz (Dogubomb/Rohe Wut)
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
Hades II (Supergiant-Spiele)
Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
BESTES INDIE-DEBÜTSPIEL
Blauer Prinz (Dogubomb/Rohe Wut)
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)
Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)
Megabonk (Vedinad)
BESTES MOBILE-SPIEL
Schicksal: Aufsteigend (NetEase Games)
Persona 5: The Phantom X (Black Wings Game Studio/Sega)
Sonic Rumble (Rovio Entertainment/Sega)
Umamusume: Schönes Derby (Cygames Inc.)
Wuthering Waves (Kuro-Spiele)
BESTE VR/AR
Alien: Rogue Incursion (Survios)
Arken Zeitalter (VitruviusVR)
Geisterstadt (Feuerfeste Spiele)
Marvels Deadpool VR (Twisted Pixel Games/Oculus Studios)
Der Mitternachtsspaziergang (MoonHood/Schnellreisespiele)
BESTE AKTION
Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)
Doom: Das dunkle Mittelalter (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
Hades II (Supergiant-Spiele)
Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games/Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios)
Shinobi: Kunst der Rache (Lizardcube/Sega)
BESTE ACTION/ABENTEUER
Death Stranding 2: Am Strand (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Geist von Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Indiana Jones und der große Kreis (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)
Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
Geteilte Fiktion (Hazelight Studios/EA)
BESTES RPG
Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep SIlver)
The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
BESTE KÄMPFE
2XKO (Riot Games)
Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)
Fatal Fury: Stadt der Wölfe (SNK Corporation)
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Digital Eclipse/Atari)
Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
BESTE FAMILIE
Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
LEGO-Party! (SMG Studio/Fictions)
LEGO Voyagers (Light Brick Studios/Annapurna Interactive)
Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)
Geteilte Fiktion (Hazelight Studios/EA)
BESTE SIM/STRATEGIE
Die Alters (11 Bit Studios)
FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – Die Ivalice-Chroniken (Square Enix)
Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Frontier Developments)
Sid Meiers Zivilisation VII (Firaxis Games/2K)
Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks/3D Realms)
Two Point Museum (Two Point Studios/Sega)
BESTE SPORTARTEN/RENNSPORTARTEN
EA Sports FC 26 (EA Kanada/EA Rumänien/EA)
F1 25 (Codemasters/EA)
Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Rückkampf (Sloclap/Kepler Interactive)
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)
BESTER MEHRSPIELERMODUS
Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)
Battlefield 6 (Elektronische Künste)
Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Gipfel (Aggro-Krabbe/Landfall)
Geteilte Fiktion (Hazelight/EA)
BESTE ADAPTION
Ein Minecraft-Film (Legendary Pictures/Mojang/Warner Bros.)
Devil May Cry (Studio Mir/Capcom/Netflix)
The Last of Us: Staffel 2 (HBO/PlayStation Productions)
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (FOST Studio/Ubisoft/Netflix)
Until Dawn (Screen Gems/PlayStation Productions)
AM MEISTEN ERWARTETES SPIEL
007 First Light (IO Interactive)
Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
Marvels Wolverine (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
The Witcher IV (CD Projekt Red)
CONTENT CREATOR DES JAHRES
Caedrel
Kai Cenat
MoistCr1TiKaL
Sakura Miko
Die verbrannte Erdnuss
BESTES ESPORTS-SPIEL
Counter-Strike 2 (Ventil)
DOTA 2 (Ventil)
League of Legends (Riot)
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
Valorant (Riot)
BESTER ESPORTS-ATHLET
Brawk – Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)
Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)
f0rsakeN - Jason Susanto (Valorant)
Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe (Straßenkämpfer)
MenaRD – Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)
Zyw0o – Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)
BESTES ESPORTS-TEAM
Gen.G – League of Legends
NRG – Valorant
Team Falcons – DOTA 2
Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Team Vitalität – Counter-Strike 2