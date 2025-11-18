Hier sind alle Nominierten für die The Game Awards 2025

HQ

Gestern wurden endlich alle Nominierten für die Dezember-The Game Awards bekannt gegeben. Ausgewählte Medien haben im vergangenen Monat ihre Favoriten ausgewählt, und es gibt mehrere interessante Beobachtungen zu machen.

Vielleicht am spannendsten ist, dass Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 in zehn Kategorien nominiert ist – tatsächlich aber zwölf Nominierungen hat (drei davon in der Kategorie Beste Leistung, wobei Ben Starr, Charlie Cox und Jennifer English alle Kandidaten sind). Das ist der höchste Wert aller Zeiten, und übertrifft God of War: Ragnarök und The Last of Us: Part 2, das "nur" elf Nominierungen hatte.

Ebenfalls bemerkenswert ist, dass Death Stranding 2: On The Beach und Ghost of Yotei beide sieben Nominierungen erhalten haben, gefolgt von Hades II mit sechs, Hollow Knight: Silksong mit fünf und Split Fiction mit vier. Wir stellen außerdem fest, dass wir ein klassisches Nintendo-gegen-Sega-Duell bekommen, da sowohl Mario Kart World als auch Sonic Racing: Crossworlds in den Kategorien Beste Familie und Beste Sport/Rennen nominiert wurden. Wir werden bald erfahren, wer der König des Kartsports ist (obwohl es natürlich unentschieden enden könnte oder keiner von beiden einen Preis gewinnt).

Hier sind alle Kategorien mit ihren Nominierungen:

SPIEL DES JAHRES

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: Am Strand (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Hades II (Supergiant-Spiele)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

BESTE SPIELRICHTUNG

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)Death Stranding 2: Am Strand (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Geist von Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Hades II (Supergiant-Spiele)Geteilte Fiktion (Hazelight Studios/EA)

BESTE ERZÄHLUNG

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)Death Stranding 2: Am Strand (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Geist von Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

BESTE KÜNSTLERISCHE LEITUNG

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)Death Stranding 2: Am Strand (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Geist von Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Hades II (Supergiant-Spiele)Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

BESTE PARTITUR UND MUSIK

Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: SilksongDarren Korb, Hades IILorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33Toma Otowa, Geist von YōteiWoodkid und Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: Am Strand

BESTES AUDIODESIGN

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)Death Stranding 2: Am Strand (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Geist von Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

BESTLEISTUNG

Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33Erika Ishii, Geist von YōteiJennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill fTroy Baker, Indiana Jones und der große Kreis

INNOVATION IN DER BARRIEREFREIHEIT

Assassin's Creed Schatten (Ubisoft)Atomfall (Rebellion)Doom: Das dunkle Mittelalter (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)EA Sports FC 26 (EA Kanada/EA Rumänien/EA)South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

SPIELE FÜR WIRKUNG

Verzehr mich (Jenny Jiao Hsia/AP Thomson/Hexacutable)Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Don't Nod Montreal/Don't Nod)South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)Wanderstop (Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive)

BESTER LAUFENDER

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)Fortnite (Epische Spiele)Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Marvel Rivals (NetEase Spiele)No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

BESTE COMMUNITY-UNTERSTÜTZUNG

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)Fortnite (Epische Spiele)Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

BESTES UNABHÄNGIGES SPIEL

Absolum (Guard Crush-Spiele/Supamonks/Dotemu)Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun/Devolver Digital)Blauer Prinz (Dogubomb/Rohe Wut)Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)Hades II (Supergiant-Spiele)Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

BESTES INDIE-DEBÜTSPIEL

Blauer Prinz (Dogubomb/Rohe Wut)Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)Megabonk (Vedinad)

BESTES MOBILE-SPIEL

Schicksal: Aufsteigend (NetEase Games)Persona 5: The Phantom X (Black Wings Game Studio/Sega)Sonic Rumble (Rovio Entertainment/Sega)Umamusume: Schönes Derby (Cygames Inc.)Wuthering Waves (Kuro-Spiele)

BESTE VR/AR

Alien: Rogue Incursion (Survios)Arken Zeitalter (VitruviusVR)Geisterstadt (Feuerfeste Spiele)Marvels Deadpool VR (Twisted Pixel Games/Oculus Studios)Der Mitternachtsspaziergang (MoonHood/Schnellreisespiele)

BESTE AKTION

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)Doom: Das dunkle Mittelalter (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)Hades II (Supergiant-Spiele)Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games/Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios)Shinobi: Kunst der Rache (Lizardcube/Sega)

BESTE ACTION/ABENTEUER

Death Stranding 2: Am Strand (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Geist von Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Indiana Jones und der große Kreis (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)Geteilte Fiktion (Hazelight Studios/EA)

BESTES RPG

Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep SIlver)The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

BESTE KÄMPFE

2XKO (Riot Games)Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)Fatal Fury: Stadt der Wölfe (SNK Corporation)Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Digital Eclipse/Atari)Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

BESTE FAMILIE

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)LEGO-Party! (SMG Studio/Fictions)LEGO Voyagers (Light Brick Studios/Annapurna Interactive)Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)Geteilte Fiktion (Hazelight Studios/EA)

BESTE SIM/STRATEGIE

Die Alters (11 Bit Studios)FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – Die Ivalice-Chroniken (Square Enix)Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Frontier Developments)Sid Meiers Zivilisation VII (Firaxis Games/2K)Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks/3D Realms)Two Point Museum (Two Point Studios/Sega)

BESTE SPORTARTEN/RENNSPORTARTEN

EA Sports FC 26 (EA Kanada/EA Rumänien/EA)F1 25 (Codemasters/EA)Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)Rückkampf (Sloclap/Kepler Interactive)Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)

BESTER MEHRSPIELERMODUS

Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)Battlefield 6 (Elektronische Künste)Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)Gipfel (Aggro-Krabbe/Landfall)Geteilte Fiktion (Hazelight/EA)

BESTE ADAPTION

Ein Minecraft-Film (Legendary Pictures/Mojang/Warner Bros.)Devil May Cry (Studio Mir/Capcom/Netflix)The Last of Us: Staffel 2 (HBO/PlayStation Productions)Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (FOST Studio/Ubisoft/Netflix)Until Dawn (Screen Gems/PlayStation Productions)

AM MEISTEN ERWARTETES SPIEL

007 First Light (IO Interactive)Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)Marvels Wolverine (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)The Witcher IV (CD Projekt Red)

CONTENT CREATOR DES JAHRES

CaedrelKai CenatMoistCr1TiKaLSakura MikoDie verbrannte Erdnuss

BESTES ESPORTS-SPIEL

Counter-Strike 2 (Ventil)DOTA 2 (Ventil)League of Legends (Riot)Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)Valorant (Riot)

BESTER ESPORTS-ATHLET

Brawk – Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)f0rsakeN - Jason Susanto (Valorant)Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe (Straßenkämpfer)MenaRD – Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)Zyw0o – Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)

BESTES ESPORTS-TEAM

Gen.G – League of LegendsNRG – ValorantTeam Falcons – DOTA 2Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang BangTeam Vitalität – Counter-Strike 2