Gerüchte-Update: Anya Taylor-Joy spielt Black Cat in Spider-Man 4

Anya Taylor-Joy as Black Cat anybody? 👀 🐈‍⬛ At the @primevideouk Presents: Trailblazers event, we caught up with @spidermanmovie and @sonypictures producer #AmyPascal about the recent viral rumours that @marvel were eyeing Anya Taylor-Joy as their Black Cat. 👀 Tom Holland recently confirmed that production on #SpiderMan4 was in full steam, with little about the plot being known. It was also recently speculated that Zendaya's MJ will take a backseat, with new female love interest Gwen Stacy being introduced. 💞 📲 Follow us for popular entertainment content and more 🎥: @zachaniff @marvelstudios#spiderman #tomholland #spidermannowayhome #spiderverse #marvel #superhero #casting #anyataylorjoy #fancasting #rumours #speculation #spidermanacrossthespiderverse #milesmorales #primevideo #sony #filmtok #movies #fyp foryoupage