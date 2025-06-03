Gen.G completes amazing feat of going undefeated in LCK Spring Season

HQ

Gen.G Esports is really setting themselves up to be one to watch heading this season in competitive League of Legends. After falling short at the last World Championship in 2024 and in the LCK Cup in 2025, the Korean side has started the 2025 main season with a bang, by going undefeated throughout the entirety of the Spring Season.

18 matches, 18 wins. That's the current performance of Gen.G, who during the last few months has won 36 of their total 41 games, leading them to an 88% game win percentage. As you would expect, this puts the team as a firm contender for the Mid-Season Invitational, as they now have two opportunities to win a game in the Road to MSI to land a spot at that tournament.

The question is also now whether Gen.G can continue this performance in the eventual Summer Season, which will likely occur from August, after MSI and the Esports World Cup events in June and July.