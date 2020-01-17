Introduction World Neverland: Elnea Kingdom is a life simulator and RPG game in which player can live his best life in a peaceful kingdom. You're able to take various quests, battle, gather items, find love and more. In this unbelievable sandbox you can be whoever you want to be and do whatever you want to do. Elnea Kingdom in the World Neverland series is the very first and so far only game released in English language. Even though it is available on Android and iPhone for free, it can be bought on Nintendo Switch for $29.99. Switch version does not have microtransactions.