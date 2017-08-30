Political System

Every guild of 10+ players can erect a monument on any part of the map, that is not yet claimed by another guild. Monument will claim a big amount of land around it. Further upgrades of the monument will increase the claimed land radius. Two neighboring monuments will decrease each other claimed land amount. Guilds can issue battle challenges and lost guild will have their monument damaged or degraded. Once monument been degraded to the Lvl 1, castle around that monument can be sieged and destroyed. Both sides can use trebuchets, deployable pavise shields, carriable sapper charges, tunneling under the walls, siege tents, pallisade walls and other equipment during the siege. Siege ladders, battering rams and burning oil are planned to be released in the first months of the open beta tests.