Die Nominierten der diesjährigen Oscars stehen fest

Die Kandidaten der 94. Oscar-Verleihung wurden gestern
bekanntgegeben und The Power of the Dog von Netflix ist der Film mit den meisten Nominierungen (12). Die Preisverleihung ist für den Morgen des 28. März geplant und hier seht ihr alle Nominierungen. Bestes Bild
Belast CODA Don't Look Up Drive My Car Dune King Richard Licorice Pizza Nightmare Alley The Power of the Dog West Side Story
Beste Regie
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car) Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Bester Hauptdarsteller
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) Andrew Garfield (tick, tick...BOOM!) Will Smith (King Richard) Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Bester Nebendarsteller
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) Troy Kotsur (CODA) Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog) JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos) Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Beste Nebendarstellerin
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) Judi Dench (Belfast) Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Bestes animiertes Feature
Encanto Flee Luca The Mitchells vs. the Machines Raya and the Last Dragon
Das am besten adaptierte Drehbuch
CODA (Sian Heder) Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe) Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve) The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal) The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
Das beste originale Drehbuch
Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) Don't Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota) Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson) King Richard (Zach Baylin) The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier)
Bester originaler Song
"Be Alive" (King Richard) "Dos Oruguitas" (Encanto) "Down to Joy" (Belfast) "No Time To Die" (No Time To Die) "Somehow You Do" (Four Good Days)
Beste originale Komposition
Don't Look Up Dune Encanto Parallel Mothers The Power of the Dog
Bester animierter Kurzfilm
Affairs of the Art Bestia Boxballet Robin Robin The Windshield Wiper
Bester Live-Action-Dreh
Ala Kachuu- Take and Run The Dress The Long Goodbye On My Mind Please Hold
Beste Cinematografie
Dune Nightmare Alley The Power of the Dog The Tragedy of Macbeth West Side Story
Bestes Kostüm-Design
Cruella Cyrano Dune Nightmare Alley West Side Story
Bestes Dokumentar-Feature
Ascension Attica Flee Summer of Soul Writing with Fire
Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm
Audible Lead Me Home The Queen of Basketball Three Songs for Benazir When We Were Bullies
Bestes Editing
Don't Look Up Dune King Richard The Power of the Dog tick, tick...BOOM!
Bestes internationales Film-Feature
Drive My Car Flee The Hand of God Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom The Worst Person in the World
Bestes Makeup und Hairstyling
Coming 2 America Cruella Dune The Eyes of Tammy Faye House of Gucci
Bestes Produktions-Design
Dune Nightmare Alley The Power of the Dog The Tragedy of Macbeth West Side Story
Bester Sound
Beste visuelle Effekte
Dune Free Guy No Time to Die Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Spider-Man: No Way Home