Coda und Dune gewinnen bei den 94. Oscars

Will Smith hat sich auf der Veranstaltung sicherlich nicht mit Ruhm bekleckert.

HQ

Heute Morgen fand die 94. Verleihung der Academy Awards statt. Viele große Stars aus Hollywood waren eingeladen, um die Filmbranche zu feiern und vielleicht selbst einen der begehrten Oscars mit nach Hause zu nehmen. Das Apple-TV+-Format Coda ist der erste Streaming-Film, der einen Preis für das beste Bild gewann. Dune hat insgesamt sechs Oscars erhalten, unter anderem für die Filmtechnik, das Set und die Musik. Will Smith konnte sich zum ersten Mal in einer Hauptrolle durchsetzen, diese Leistung hat er mit einer Ohrfeige an Chris Rock jedoch in den Dreck gezogen, nachdem der Komiker einen unsensiblen Witz machte.

HQ

Bestes Bild



  • Belast
  • Sieger: Coda
  • Don't Look Up
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Beste Regie



  • Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
  • Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
  • Sieger: Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
  • Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Bester Hauptdarsteller



  • Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
  • Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
  • Andrew Garfield (tick, tick...BOOM!)
  • Sieger: Will Smith (King Richard)
  • Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Beste Hauptdarstellerin



  • Siegerin: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
  • Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
  • Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
  • Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
  • Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Bester Nebendarsteller



  • Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
  • Siegerin: Troy Kotsur (Coda)
  • Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
  • JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Beste Nebendarstellerin



  • Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
  • Siegerin: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
  • Judi Dench (Belfast)
  • Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
  • Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Bestes animiertes Feature



  • Sieger: Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Das am besten adaptierte Drehbuch



  • Sieger: Coda (Sian Heder)
  • Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)
  • Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)
  • The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
  • The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Das beste originale Drehbuch



  • Sieger: Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)
  • Don't Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)
  • Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
  • King Richard (Zach Baylin)
  • The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier)

Bester originaler Song



  • "Be Alive" (King Richard)
  • "Dos Oruguitas" (Encanto)
  • "Down to Joy" (Belfast)
  • Sieger: "No Time To Die" (No Time To Die)
  • "Somehow You Do" (Four Good Days)

Beste originale Komposition



  • Don't Look Up
  • Sieger: Dune
  • Encanto
  • Parallel Mothers
  • The Power of the Dog

Bester animierter Kurzfilm



  • Affairs of the Art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • Sieger: The Windshield Wiper

Bester Live-Action-Dreh



  • Ala Kachuu- Take and Run
  • The Dress
  • Sieger: The Long Goodbye
  • On My Mind
  • Please Hold

Beste Cinematografie



  • Sieger: Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Bestes Kostüm-Design



  • Sieger: Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Bestes Dokumentar-Feature



  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Sieger: Summer of Soul
  • Writing with Fire

Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm



  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • Sieger: The Queen of Basketball
  • Three Songs for Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

Bestes Editing



  • Don't Look Up
  • Sieger: Dune
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog
  • tick, tick...BOOM!

Bestes internationales Film-Feature



  • Sieger: Drive My Car
  • Flee
  • The Hand of God
  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
  • The Worst Person in the World

Bestes Makeup und Hairstyling



  • Coming 2 America
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • Sieger: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • House of Gucci

Bestes Produktions-Design



  • Sieger: Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Bester Sound


Beste visuelle Effekte



  • Sieger: Dune
  • Free Guy
  • No Time to Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

Coda und Dune gewinnen bei den 94. Oscars


