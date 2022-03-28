Coda und Dune gewinnen bei den 94. Oscars

HQ

Heute Morgen fand die 94. Verleihung der Academy Awards statt. Viele große Stars aus Hollywood waren eingeladen, um die Filmbranche zu feiern und vielleicht selbst einen der begehrten Oscars mit nach Hause zu nehmen. Das Apple-TV+-Format Coda ist der erste Streaming-Film, der einen Preis für das beste Bild gewann. Dune hat insgesamt sechs Oscars erhalten, unter anderem für die Filmtechnik, das Set und die Musik. Will Smith konnte sich zum ersten Mal in einer Hauptrolle durchsetzen, diese Leistung hat er mit einer Ohrfeige an Chris Rock jedoch in den Dreck gezogen, nachdem der Komiker einen unsensiblen Witz machte.

Bestes Bild



Belast

Sieger: Coda

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story



Beste Regie



Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Sieger: Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

(The Power of the Dog) Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)



Bester Hauptdarsteller



Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick...BOOM!)

Sieger: Will Smith (King Richard)

(King Richard) Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)



Beste Hauptdarstellerin



Siegerin: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

(The Eyes of Tammy Faye) Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)



Bester Nebendarsteller



Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Siegerin: Troy Kotsur (Coda)

(Coda) Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)



Beste Nebendarstellerin



Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Siegerin: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

(West Side Story) Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)



Bestes animiertes Feature



Sieger: Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon



Das am besten adaptierte Drehbuch



Sieger: Coda (Sian Heder)

(Sian Heder) Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)



Das beste originale Drehbuch



Sieger: Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

(Kenneth Branagh) Don't Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard (Zach Baylin)

The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier)



Bester originaler Song



"Be Alive" (King Richard)

"Dos Oruguitas" (Encanto)

"Down to Joy" (Belfast)

Sieger: "No Time To Die" (No Time To Die)

(No Time To Die) "Somehow You Do" (Four Good Days)



Beste originale Komposition



Don't Look Up

Sieger: Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog



Bester animierter Kurzfilm



Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

Sieger: The Windshield Wiper



Bester Live-Action-Dreh



Ala Kachuu- Take and Run

The Dress

Sieger: The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold



Beste Cinematografie



Sieger: Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story



Bestes Kostüm-Design



Sieger: Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story



Bestes Dokumentar-Feature



Ascension

Attica

Flee

Sieger: Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire



Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm



Audible

Lead Me Home

Sieger: The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies



Bestes Editing



Don't Look Up

Sieger: Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick...BOOM!



Bestes internationales Film-Feature



Sieger: Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World



Bestes Makeup und Hairstyling



Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Sieger: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci



Bestes Produktions-Design



Sieger: Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story



Bester Sound



Belfast

Sieger: Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story



Beste visuelle Effekte