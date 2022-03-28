Coda und Dune gewinnen bei den 94. Oscars

Heute Morgen fand die 94. Verleihung der Academy Awards statt. Viele große Stars aus Hollywood waren eingeladen, um die Filmbranche zu feiern und vielleicht selbst einen der begehrten Oscars mit nach Hause zu nehmen. Das Apple-TV+-Format Coda ist der erste Streaming-Film, der einen Preis für das beste Bild gewann.
Dune hat insgesamt sechs Oscars erhalten, unter anderem für die Filmtechnik, das Set und die Musik. Will Smith konnte sich zum ersten Mal in einer Hauptrolle durchsetzen, diese Leistung hat er mit einer Ohrfeige an Chris Rock jedoch in den Dreck gezogen, nachdem der Komiker einen unsensiblen Witz machte. Bestes Bild
Belast Sieger: Coda Don't Look Up Drive My Car Dune King Richard Licorice Pizza Nightmare Alley The Power of the Dog West Side Story
Beste Regie
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car) Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) Sieger: Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Bester Hauptdarsteller
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) Andrew Garfield (tick, tick...BOOM!) Sieger: Will Smith (King Richard) Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
Siegerin: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Bester Nebendarsteller
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) Siegerin: Troy Kotsur (Coda) Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog) JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos) Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Beste Nebendarstellerin
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) Siegerin: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) Judi Dench (Belfast) Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Bestes animiertes Feature
Sieger: Encanto Flee Luca The Mitchells vs. the Machines Raya and the Last Dragon
Das am besten adaptierte Drehbuch
Sieger: Coda (Sian Heder) Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe) Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve) The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal) The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
Das beste originale Drehbuch
Sieger: Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) Don't Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota) Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson) King Richard (Zach Baylin) The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier)
Bester originaler Song
"Be Alive" (King Richard) "Dos Oruguitas" (Encanto) "Down to Joy" (Belfast) Sieger: "No Time To Die" (No Time To Die) "Somehow You Do" (Four Good Days)
Beste originale Komposition
Don't Look Up Sieger: Dune Encanto Parallel Mothers The Power of the Dog
Bester animierter Kurzfilm
Affairs of the Art Bestia Boxballet Robin Robin Sieger: The Windshield Wiper
Bester Live-Action-Dreh
Ala Kachuu- Take and Run The Dress Sieger: The Long Goodbye On My Mind Please Hold
Beste Cinematografie
Sieger: Dune Nightmare Alley The Power of the Dog The Tragedy of Macbeth West Side Story
Bestes Kostüm-Design
Sieger: Cruella Cyrano Dune Nightmare Alley West Side Story
Bestes Dokumentar-Feature
Ascension Attica Flee Sieger: Summer of Soul Writing with Fire
Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm
Audible Lead Me Home Sieger: The Queen of Basketball Three Songs for Benazir When We Were Bullies
Bestes Editing
Don't Look Up Sieger: Dune King Richard The Power of the Dog tick, tick...BOOM!
Bestes internationales Film-Feature
Sieger: Drive My Car Flee The Hand of God Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom The Worst Person in the World
Bestes Makeup und Hairstyling
Coming 2 America Cruella Dune Sieger: The Eyes of Tammy Faye House of Gucci
Bestes Produktions-Design
Sieger: Dune Nightmare Alley The Power of the Dog The Tragedy of Macbeth West Side Story
Bester Sound
Beste visuelle Effekte
Sieger: Dune Free Guy No Time to Die Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Spider-Man: No Way Home