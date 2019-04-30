Schöne Gold-Gratis-Games für Xbox im Mai 2019

Im Mai warten im Rahmen der Games with Gold wieder vier kostenlose Spiele auf die zahlenden Abonnenten. Dabei stehen wie immer zwei Titel speziell für Xbox One und zwei weitere Spiele für Xbox 360 zur Verfügung, die wir dank Abwärtskompatibilität auch auf Xbox One zocken dürfen. Am Start sind:

Marooners (vom 1. bis 31. Mai auf Xbox One verfügbar)

The Golf Club 2019 (vom 16. Mai bis 15. Juni auf Xbox One)

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon (vom 1. bis 15. Mai auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar)

Comic Jumper (vom 16. bis 31. Mai auf Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar)