Games für Playstation Plus für Mai 2018 enthüllt

Sony hat die Games für Playstation Plus für Mai 2018 enthüllt. Und es ist ein echt schöner Einstimmer auf Quantic Dreams' Detroit: Become Human mit am Start - nämlich das Vorgängerspiel Beyond: Two Souls. Alle für Abonennten des kostenpflichtigen Service gratis spielbaren Titel sind: