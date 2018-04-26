News
Games für Playstation Plus für Mai 2018 enthüllt
Sony hat die Games für Playstation Plus für Mai 2018 enthüllt. Und es ist ein echt schöner Einstimmer auf Quantic Dreams' Detroit: Become Human mit am Start - nämlich das Vorgängerspiel Beyond: Two Souls. Alle für Abonennten des kostenpflichtigen Service gratis spielbaren Titel sind:
- Beyond: Two Souls für Playstation 4
- Rayman Legends für Playstation 4
- Risen 3: Titan Lords für Playstation 3
- Eat Them für Playstation 3
- King Oddball für Playstation Vita
- Furmins für Playstation Vita