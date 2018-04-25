News
Mega Man Legacy Collection
Fettes Capcom & Sega Humble Bundle für Playstation 4
A US PSN account is required to take advantage of it.
In den USA ist ein fettes "Capcom X Sega Humble Bundle" für Playstation 4 online gegangen. Von den Vorteilen kann man auch in Europa profitieren, braucht allerdings einen funktionierenden US-Account im Playstation Network. Das Humble Bundle kann man sich hier anschauen. Wer aktuell umgerechnet 12,26 Euro investiert, kriegt folgendes
Für einen Betrag nach Wahl (mindestens ein US-Dollar) gibt's:
- Dead Rising (PS4)
- Dustforce (PS Vita)
- Crazy Taxi (PS3)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Splitz (PS Vita)
Für einen Betrag des Durchschnittswert aller Spender (aktuell rund neun Euro) gibt's dazu:
- Resident Evil: Remaster (PS4)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection (PS4)
- Resident Evil: Code Veronica X (PS4)
- Alien: Isolation (PS4)
- Sonic Generations (PS3)
- Binary Domain (PS3)
Für den Maximalbetrag von 12,26 Euro gibt'S zusätzlich:
- Dead Rising 2 (PS4)
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered (PS4)