Kompletten Soundtrack zu God of War via Spotify anhören

Der Soundtrack zum auch von uns hoch gelobten PS4-Actionspiel God of War ist eine Woche vor dem Release am 20. April bereits via Spotify online verfügbar. Der monumentalen Soundtrack untermalt eindrucksvoll die sehr persönliche Geschichte des Kriegsgott Kratos und seines Sohnes. Verantwortlich ist Bear McCreary, der Produktionen für The Walking Dead und Battlestar Galactica erfolgreich abgeliefert hat. Die 21 Songs aus God of War sind der perfekte Teaser bis zum Launch am 20. April. Hört rein!