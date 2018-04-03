News
Detroit: Become Human
Detroit: Become Human in 4K auf PS4 4 Pro, HDR auch für PS4
Quantic Dream hat die Auflösung des Action-Adventures Detroit: Become Human im Rahmen einer nun veröffentlichten GDC-Präsentation von Lead Engine Programmer Ronan Marchalot bestätigt. Demnach bietet das Spiel folgende Features:
PS4
● Spiel und GUI: Full-HD 1080p bei 30 FPS
● Volumetric Lighting: 192x108x64 Pixel
● HDR-Support
PS4 Pro
● Spiel: 4K 2160p (Checkerboard) bei 30 FPS
● GUI: 4K 2160p (voll)
● Volumetric Lighting: 235x135x64 Pixel
● HDR-Support