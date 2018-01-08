Zelda: Breath of the Wild und Horizon führen Lieblinge der Spieleentwickler an

Auch Entwickler haben Lieblingsspiele und auf der jährlichen Konferenz der Spiele-Entwickler (Game Develper Conference) werden die sogenannten Game Developers Choice Awards an herausragende Titel vergeben. Ende letzter Woche haben die Verantwortlichen die Nominierten bekanntgegeben und darunter sehen wir einige bekannte Gesichter, wie The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild und Horizon: Zero Dawn, die gleich sechsmal aufgeführt werden (darunter auch als Spiele des Jahres). Andere Nominierte sind Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, Nier: Automata und Super Mario Odyssey. Wie bei den Academy-Awards in der Filmindustrie stimmen ausschließlich Profis aus der Gaming-Industrie über die Game Developers Choice Awards ab, was diese Preisverleihung von anderen unterscheidet. Unten seht ihr wichtigsten Nominierten in den entsprechenden Kategorien:

Bester Soundtrack



Weitere wichtige Vertreter: Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo), Star Wars Battlefront II (EA DICE / Electronic Arts), Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Capcom), Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision), Persona 5 (P-Studio / Atlus), Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall / Finji).

Bestes Debüt



Weitere wichtige Vertreter: Game Grumps (Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator), Terrible Toybox (Thimbleweed Park), Team Salvato (Doki Doki Literature Club!), Lizardcube (Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap).

Bestes Design



Weitere wichtige Vertreter: Cuphead (Studio MDHR), Gorogoa (Jason Roberts / Buried Signal / Annapurna Interactive), What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive), Divinity: Original Sin II (Larian Studios), Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy (Bennett Foddy), Prey (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks).

Bestes Mobile Game





Reigns: Her Majesty (Nerial / Devolver Digital)

Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh und Sylvain Tegroeg)

Monument Valley 2 (ustwo games)

Gorogoa (Jason Roberts / Buried Signal / Annapurna Interactive)

Bury Me, My Love (The Pixel Hunt / Figs / ARTE France / Playdius)



Weitere wichtige Vertreter: Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo), Fire Emblem Heroes (Intelligent Systems und Nintendo EPD / Nintendo), Old Man's Journey (Broken Rules), Flipflop Solitaire (Zach Gage), Gnog (KO_OP / Double Fine Productions).

Innovations-Preis



Weitere wichtige Vertreter: Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory), Cuphead (Studio MDHR), Nier: Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix), Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo), Tacoma (Fullbright), Pyre (Supergiant Games).

Beste Narrative



Weitere wichtige Vertreter: Nier: Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix), Tacoma (Fullbright), Persona 5 (P-Studio / Atlus), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo), Divinity: Original Sin II (Larian Studios), Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment).

Beste Technologie



Weitere wichtige Vertreter: Star Wars Battlefront II (EA DICE / Electronic Arts), Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games / Bethesda Softworks), Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Nier: Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix), Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Capcom).

Bester visueller Stil



Weitere wichtige Vertreter: Gorogoa (Jason Roberts / Buried Signal / Annapurna Interactive), Star Wars Battlefront II (EA DICE / Electronic Arts), Assassin's Creed Origins (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft), Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision), Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory), Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo).

Bestes VR/AR-Spiel



Weitere wichtige Vertreter: Farpoint (Impulse Gear / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Rick and Morty Simulator: Virtual Rick-ality (Owlchemy Labs / Adult Swim Games), Luna (Funomena), Robo Recall (Epic Games), Gnog (KO_OP/ Double Fine Productions), Doom VFR (id Software / Bethesda Softworks).

Spiele des Jahres



Weitere wichtige Vertreter: Cuphead (Studio MDHR), What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive), Persona 5 (P-Studio / Atlus), Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory), Gorogoa (Jason Roberts / Buried Signal / Annapurna Interactive), Divinity: Original Sin II (Larian Studios), Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall / Finji).