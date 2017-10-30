Paris Games Week: Neue Footage und Termin vom Shadow of the Colossus Remake

Shadow of the Colossus wird im kommenden Jahr noch einmal für die Playstation 4 neu aufgelegt und sieht unglaublich hübsch aus. Der PS2-Klassiker hat auf der Paris Games Week einen Trailer erhalten, der genau diese Präsentation in den Vordergrund stellt und das einnehmende Introvideo in der neuen Grafik-Engine vorstellt. Was sind eure Erwartungen an das Spiel? Das Shadow of the Colossus Remake erscheint laut Sony am 6. Februar exklusiv auf der Playstation 4.