Gran Turismo Sport: Hier sind alle Strecken

Polyphony Digital hat diese Woche die offiziellen Strecken von Gran Turismo Sport enthüllt. 40 Strecken sind dabei, einige kommen in unterschiedlichen Variationen und Formen vor. Gran Turismo Sport wird am 17. Oktober exklusiv für Playstation 4, Playstation VR-Unterstützung ist bereits bestätigt worden. Ab Montag steht die Beta zur Verfügung, damit ihr euch schon mal warm fahren könnt; hier aber erstmal alle offiziellen Strecken:

- Alsace - Village

- Alsace - Village II

- Autodrome Lago Maggiore - GP

- Autodrome Lago Maggiore - GP II

- Autódromo De Interlagos

- Blue Moon Bay Speedway

- Blue Moon Bay Speedway II

- Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit

- Brands Hatch Indy Circuit

- Broad Bean Raceway

- Broad Bean Raceway II

- Colorado Springs - Lake

- Colorado Springs - Lake II

- Dragon Trail - Seaside

- Dragon Trail - Seaside II

- Fishermans Ranch

- Fishermans Ranch II

- Tokyo Expressway - Central Inner Loop

- Tokyo Expressway - Central Outer Loop

- Tokyo Expressway - East Inner Loop

- Tokyo Expressway - East Outer Loop

- Willow Springs International Raceway: Big Willow

- Willow Springs International Raceway: Horse Thief Mile

- Willow Springs International Raceway: Horse Thief Mile II

- Willow Springs International Raceway: Streets of Willow Springs

- Willow Springs International Raceway: Streets of Willow Springs II

- KYOTO DRIVING PARK - MIYABI

- KYOTO DRIVING PARK - YAMAGIWA

- KYOTO DRIVING PARK - YAMAGIWA II

- Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit

- Northern Isle Speedway

- Northern Isle Speedway - Infield

- Nürburgring 24h

- Nürburgring GP

- Nürburgring Nordschleife

- Nürburgring Nordschleife Tourist Layout

- Sardegna - Windmills

- Sardegna - Windmills II

- Suzuka Circuit

- Suzuka Circuit East Course