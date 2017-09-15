Sony enthüllt TGS-Line-Up
Sony bringt einige spannende Spiele mit auf die Messe.
Sony hat diese Woche ihr Spiele-Line-Up für die diesjährige Tokyo Game Show angekündigt. Das Unternehmen behält sich vor, diese Liste nachträglich noch zu verändern, sollte ihnen danach sein. Eine vorgezogene TGS-Pressekonferenz am nächsten Montag wird uns mehr Informationen darüber geben. Hier sind erstmal alle Titel:
Playstation 4:
• Call of Duty: WWII (SIE)
• Code Vein (Bandai Namco)
• Detroit: Become Human (SIE)
• Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (Square Enix)
• Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco)
• Dynasty Warriors 9 (Koei Tecmo)
• Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher)
• Gran Turismo Sport (SIE)
• Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Square Enix)
• Knack 2 (SIE)
• Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)
• Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
• Ni no Kuni II: Schicksal eines Königreichs (Level-5)
• Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Bandai Namco)
• Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session! (Bandai Namco)
• Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Sega)
Playstation VR-Titel:
• The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (Bethesda Softworks)
• Gran Turismo Sport (SIE)
• Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix)
• No Heroes Allowed! VR (SIE)
• Summer Lesson: Chisato Shinjo - Shichiyou no Etude (Basic Game Pack) (Bandai Namco)
Titel der "Playstation präsentiert"- Live-Show der TGS 2017:
• Code Vein (Bandai Namco)
• Detroit: Become Human (SIE)
• Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (Square Enix)
• Dynasty Warriors 9 (Koei Tecmo)
• Gran Turismo Sport (SIE)
• Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
• Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Sega)
Die Tokyo Game Show findet vom 21. bis zum 24. September in der Makuhari-Messehalle in Chiba (in Japan) statt. Auf welche Titel freut ihr euch am meisten?
Quelle: Gematsu.