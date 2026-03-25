Hier sind die neuen Anime-Veröffentlichungen von Crunchyroll für den Frühling

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Crunchyroll ist eine Sony-Streaming-Plattform, auf der man eine große Auswahl an Anime online sehen kann, mit Untertiteln und Synchronisation in verschiedenen Sprachen, fast sofort nach der Ausstrahlung in Japan, und bietet einen riesigen Katalog an Anime-Serien und Animationsfilmen. Man könnte es sogar das 'Netflix' des Animes nennen. Von Klassikern bis zu den neuesten Veröffentlichungen erweitert sich der Katalog dieses Streaming-Dienstes ständig, und falls Sie sich fragen, was diesen Frühling erscheint, sagen wir es Ihnen jetzt sofort:

Neue Anime-Serie:



A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA



Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring



An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess



Botan Kamiina Fully Blossoms When Drunk



Daemons of the Shadow Realm



Go For It, Nakamura-kun!!



Eren the Southpaw



Even a Replica Can Fall in Love



Gals Can't Be Kind to Otaku!?



GHOST CONCERT: missing Songs



I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class



I Want to End this Love Game



Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble?



Kusunoki's Garden of Gods



LIAR GAME



MARRIAGETOXIN



Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy



NEEDY GIRL OVERDOSE



SNOWBALL EARTH



The Drops of God



The Food Diary of Miss Maid



The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt



The strongest job is apparently not a hero or a sage, but an appraiser!



The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King



Witch Hat Atelier



Anime-Serien mit neuen Staffeln:



Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke



Classroom of the Elite Season 4: Second Year, First Semester



Dorohedoro Season 2



Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Part 3



Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4



Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 3



Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5



That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4



The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten 2



The Beginning After the End Season 2



Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4



Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2



Serien, die ab dem Winter 2026 fortgesetzt werden



Digimon Beatbreak



Scum of the Brave



Star Detective Precure!



Welchen Anime wirst du auf Crunchyroll schauen? Meine persönliche Empfehlung ist Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney