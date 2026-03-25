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Hier sind die neuen Anime-Veröffentlichungen von Crunchyroll für den Frühling
Zu viele Anime zum Anschauen und viel zu wenig Freizeit...
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Crunchyroll ist eine Sony-Streaming-Plattform, auf der man eine große Auswahl an Anime online sehen kann, mit Untertiteln und Synchronisation in verschiedenen Sprachen, fast sofort nach der Ausstrahlung in Japan, und bietet einen riesigen Katalog an Anime-Serien und Animationsfilmen. Man könnte es sogar das 'Netflix' des Animes nennen. Von Klassikern bis zu den neuesten Veröffentlichungen erweitert sich der Katalog dieses Streaming-Dienstes ständig, und falls Sie sich fragen, was diesen Frühling erscheint, sagen wir es Ihnen jetzt sofort:
Neue Anime-Serie:
- A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
- Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring
- An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess
- Botan Kamiina Fully Blossoms When Drunk
- Daemons of the Shadow Realm
- Go For It, Nakamura-kun!!
- Eren the Southpaw
- Even a Replica Can Fall in Love
- Gals Can't Be Kind to Otaku!?
- GHOST CONCERT: missing Songs
- I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class
- I Want to End this Love Game
- Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble?
- Kusunoki's Garden of Gods
- LIAR GAME
- MARRIAGETOXIN
- Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy
- NEEDY GIRL OVERDOSE
- SNOWBALL EARTH
- The Drops of God
- The Food Diary of Miss Maid
- The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt
- The strongest job is apparently not a hero or a sage, but an appraiser!
- The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King
- Witch Hat Atelier
Anime-Serien mit neuen Staffeln:
- Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke
- Classroom of the Elite Season 4: Second Year, First Semester
- Dorohedoro Season 2
- Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Part 3
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4
- Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 3
- Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4
- The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten 2
- The Beginning After the End Season 2
- Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4
- Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2
Serien, die ab dem Winter 2026 fortgesetzt werden
- Digimon Beatbreak
- Scum of the Brave
- Star Detective Precure!
Welchen Anime wirst du auf Crunchyroll schauen? Meine persönliche Empfehlung ist Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney