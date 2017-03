Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 - PES League Lennart Bobzien Interview

We catch up with Konami's European PES League & Digital Manager Lennart Bobzien to talk all things PES and Esports: Pro Evo background, real stadium finals, engagement with the community, growth and improvements, in-game features, real clubs going Esports, training, online services, MyClub as competitive mode and even the prospect of 11v11 competition.