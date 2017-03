Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 - PES League Camp Nou Finals - Ruben-94 vs josesg93 Full Match

For you to learn how pro players compete on the eSports scene, this is a full match plus additional pre-match, including post-match commentary captured during the Season 1 PES League finals at Camp Nou. It's a tight one between the two Spanish players Ruben-94 and josesg93 still in the group phase, some hours before ending up third and first respectively.