Coca-Cola Zero Sugar & Gamereactor - eSports Round-Up #22

Sam, Jake, and Emma are all back in this week's episode of the weekly esports roundup, brought to you by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, and here we take a look at For Honor's tournament slip-up, OpTic's Orlando achievement, and Team Liquid lifting the biggest prize of the Dota 2 calendar. With two interviews at the end of that, this isn't one you want to miss.