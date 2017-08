COD Champs 2017 – Sam ‘Octane’ Larew Interview

Luminosity were one of the top teams going into this event and while it hasn’t gone completely smoothly for them, they’re still in with a shot and have defeated two British teams in Fnatic and Infused so far in the losers bracket. They face off against Splyce in their next round and could knock out three British teams in a row from the tournament, so we had a chat with Octane after their second victory.