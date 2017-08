COD Champs 2017 – It’s the weekend, baby

Day four of the Call of Duty World Championships 2017 is underway, and it’s the longest day of the event. Matches go on until after 7pm EST, and OpTic vs Splyce is already going on with the green wall taking a 1-0 lead. We’ll be providing plenty of interviews and coverage throughout the day, so keep Gamereactor open for all of your Call of Duty esports needs.