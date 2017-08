COD Champs 2017 – Jordan ‘Jkap’ Kaplan Interview

Jkap has been in the Call of Duty scene for years, he’s been a standout player for multiple teams. He’s also won the last two Call of Duty world championships, both of which were with jetpacks, so many are calling him the ‘jetpack king’. We spoke to the legend himself after they beat Epsilon 3-1 to hear his thoughts.