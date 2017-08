COD Champs 2017 – Tommy ‘ZooMaa’ Paparratto Interview

After a poor first map, FaZe managed to come back and beat Str8 Rippin 3-1 to progress through to the next round and face off against Infused. We had a chat with ZooMaa following his abysmal showing in the first Hardpoint, where he explained his controller actually broke before the game. Check out the full interview here.