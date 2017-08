COD Champs 2017 – Roll on elimination!

Day three is about to get underway, we’re here under the hot Florida sun to catch all of the action. 16 teams remain – OpTic Gaming are the clear fan favourites, but teams like FaZe, EnVyUs, and Splyce will have something to say about that. Keep an eye on Gamereactor for updates throughout the day including player and fan interviews, along with written and video updates of the games.