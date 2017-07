Coca-Cola Zero Sugar & Gamereactor - E-Sports Round-Up #17

In this week's weekly esports round-up, brought to you by Gamereactor and Coca Cola Zero Sugar, Jake, Sam, and Emma are back to bring you all the latest from the world of esports, including a summary of LoL over the last few weeks, a pretty big story on The International's prize pool, and an interview with Forza's Dan Greenawalt about racing esports. Don't miss it.