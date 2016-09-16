Plot

Ulysses Disaster

In 1994, it was discovered that an asteroid named Polyphemus had collided with the 1986VG1 Ulysses, which resulted in a total mass of over 10 000 meteors that were on a collision course with Earth. The impact was expected to happen in five years, which made the nations of the world to join together in a project to create Stonehenge, a network of eight anti-air railguns that could fire ballistic rounds at the falling meteors to prevent as much damage as possible on the planet. Six different facilities were finally built and each one was placed around the world, one Type-0 test unit was built in China, one Type-1 unit was built in the United States of America, while four Type-5 facilities were built in Australia, Turkey, Namibia and Argentina.

However, despite the nation's efforts in building the Stonehenge facilities, many of the asteroids crashed on Earth in July 1999. The asteriods caused a devastating amount of human lives to be lost, as well as destroying the entire world order. The world fell to chaos as both the economy and society was falling apart, especially in the Eurasian continent since it was hit the hardest. In order to avoid a complete breakdown, the nations in Asia and southern Europe decided to rearrange themselves into regional federations. The military budgets were essentially slashed in favor for pouring most of the money into rebuilding, however the depletion of energy resources that was brought on by the loss of territory came to be a major problem, which quickly resulted in escalated tensions and disputes over the natural resources. This in turn resulted in various wars over the natural resources, which also led to an increased number of refugees that fled from their homes.

In order to help those who had been displaced by the meteors and the wars, several refugee zones were established in the EU, Asian nations and part of Russia. The largest of these zones land-wise, Iyuli, was founded in southern Russia and was able to hold big numbers of the refugees. However, these refugees were treated as cheap labor, their living conditions were horrible and the region was soon home to gigantic slum areas. In addition to that, several anti-foreign demonstrations spread across the entire zone, which was a threat to both peace and welfare in the surrounding regions. Luckily, a company by the name of Wernher and Noah Enterprises decided to step in to assist the world's nations in rebuilding what was destroyed. As all this happened, the various conflicts around the world and within the refugee zones would eventually begin to settle down. In addition, since the military budgets in several nations had been slashed, it gave room for the private military service industry. This resulted in various mercenary forces to experience a major boom.