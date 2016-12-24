Introduction

Escape maattu pongal

Description:

Escape Maattu Pongal is the new point and click escape games from ajazgames. Maattu Pongal is the third day of the four day pongal festival. Though the name of the festival is specific to TamilNadu, in India, it is also celebrated it in other southern states such as Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. An important village sport, called the Jallikattu it is the day when fierce bulls were chased by young youths of the village to retrieve the money that was tied to the horns of the bulls.


