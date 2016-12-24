Introduction

Escape pongal

Description:

Escape Pongal is the new point and click escape game from ajazgames. Thai Pongal is a Tamil harvest festival celebrated in India a in the State of Tamil Nadu. Pongal is celebrated from 14th January - 16th January. Pongal is the most important festival celebrated by Tamil people. pongal corresponds to Makara Sankranthi. here you will have to cook pongal, by finding the elements for the pongal festival, all the best wish you good luck


