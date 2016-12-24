Introduction

Escape goldie robinhood

Description:

Escape Goldie Robinhood is the new point and click escape games from ajazgames. Robinhood is heroic outlaw in English according to legend, was highly skilled archer and swordman, usually robbing the rich and giving the poor with his band of merry men usually dressed in green. have fun finding key for the gold chest hidden in the forest, all the best, good luck, have fun playing escape games, free escape games, best escape games, new escape, online escape games, great escape games and point and click escape games from ajazgames.

