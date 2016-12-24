Introduction

Escape y this kolaveri

Description:

Escape Y this Kolaveri is the new point and click escape game from ajazgames. snakes are legless, carnivorous reptiles of the suborder serpents that can be distinguished from lizards by their lack of eyelids and external ears. living snakes are found on every continent except Antarctica and on most smaller land masses. find the eggs of the mother snake and help it hatch next to mother snake, all the best, good luck, have fun playing escape games, point and click games, free escape games, new escape games, best escape games, great escape games, cool games from ajazgames.