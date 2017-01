Escape citadel peel

Description:

Escape Citadel Peel is the new point and click escape games from ajazgames. A

large and stately resident especially with high walls and towers that imitates

the form of a medieval castle here, find the key to unlock the door for the

great escape, all the best, wish you good luck, have fun playing escape games,

online escape games, free escape games, point and click escape games, new

escape games, best escape games from ajazgames.