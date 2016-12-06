Introduction

Escape giggle gift christmas

Description:

Escape Giggle Gift Christmas is the new point and click escape games from

ajazgames. Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus

Christ, a cultural celebration among billions of people around the world,

Christmas card, lighting a christingle and so on, in addition, several

closely related and often interchangeable figure know as Santa Clause are

associated to bringing gifts to children during Christmas season and have

their own body of traditions and lore. Help Santa clause to fill his sack

with children gifts, all the best, wish you good luck, have fun playing

escape games, free escape games, new escape games, best escape games, online

escape games and point and click escape games from ajazgames.