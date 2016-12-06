Introduction

Escape supreme baton

Description:

Escape Supreme Baton is the new point and click escape, scepter is a symbolic ornament in the hand by the ruling monarch or king, scepter with small shrines on the top are sometimes represented on royal seals where a king, enthroned, bears such a scepter. Holding the scepter often the second in dignity in the right hand of the great king goes missing, find it it must be in his enormous palace, wish you good luck, all the best, wish you good luck have fun playing escape games, new escape games, online escape games, free escape games, best escape games and point and click escape games from ajazgames.