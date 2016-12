Escape mud slush

Escape Mud Slush is the new point and click escape games from AjazGames. A wet,

soft earth or earthy matter as on the ground after rain, at bottom of a pond, or

along the banks of the river, in the thick mud, a cute little elephant is caught

on the mud slush, save the elephant, all the best, wish you good luck, have fun

playing escape games, free escape games, new escape games, online escape games,

best escape games and point and click escape games from ajazgames.