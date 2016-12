Stylish Office Room Escape

KNF Stylish Office Room Escape is the new escape game from Knfgame. In this game your picture that locked inside a stylish office room. Only way to escape from the office room is to find the hidden key. For that you have click on the objects around the room and use Them to solve some puzzles to get the key and escape from the office room. Good luck and have fun playing KNF escape games, free online escape and point and click games.

