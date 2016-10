Escape from artifact

Description:

Escape from Artifact, is the new point and click escape game from Ajaz Games.

John has slept off in an artifact shop, you are his friend and you don't know

where he is, you go in search of him in every shop find him soon, All the best,

Good luck, Have fun playing escape games, point and click games, new escape

games, free escape games and free online escape games from Ajazgames.