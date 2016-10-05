Introduction

Escape meenakshi pond

Description:

Escape Meenakshi Pond is the new point and click Escape game from Ajaz Games. You are

on a tour to India at a temple down in Tamil Nadu, In the pond which the temple has

there is a beautiful golden lotus, actually that pond was having two beautiful golden

lotus, one goes missing, you wondering where it's gone, try to find it to make pond

look even beautiful, All the best, wish you good luck, Have fun playing escape games,

free escape games, online escape games, point and click escape games and new escape

games from ajazgames.