Introduction

How to Junkrat 101 am 24. September 2016 um 14:29 Von Glada_Laxen Krossade hela motståndarlaget själv som Junkrat, ledde till att vi vann. Mina lagkamrater var helt förvånade och förstod ingenting först. :D

Min nya Apple Watch Series 2 am 23. September 2016 um 12:33 Von neostar Jag som ni vet så kan jag aldrig låta bli att köpa nya saker och nu blev HA begäret förstort igen :) Det blev en Apple watch series 2 stainless steel med saphireglas och länk armband. Är riktigt nöjd med denna skönhet och har haft mer nytta med den än jag trodde ja skulle ha. Här kan ni se min alldeles egna unboxing video som ja gjort :) Så har i fallit för Apple watch än då ? P.S Glöm inte att spela nya raiden i Destiny ikväll :)

GTA ONLINE am 21. September 2016 um 17:13 Von DanishPotatoo Funny moments online gameplay

Når du er invitert til feil halloween fest am 20. September 2016 um 16:46 Von Solidus95 Halloween er rett rundt hjørnet og du vet hva det betyr...! Nemlig vite at man må gå til det riktige halloween festen man er invitert til!

GTA V - Fails and Wins am 20. September 2016 um 15:24 Von modernipoika For the competition. It took me almost 2 years to record footage for 4 minute clip.

Kyrie Irving dunk am 19. September 2016 um 21:18 Von Rubarth Slamdunk med Kyrie Irving USA vs Australien

Recore - Grafikjämförelse am 19. September 2016 um 09:08 Von Kim Orremark Grafikjämförelse av Recore på PC och Xbox One

1 skud, 3 redninger og 1 mål am 19. September 2016 um 07:35 Von Exspechto Dette er gameplay fra en af mine mange Rocket League kampe. Man ser klippet fra mit POV. En dejlig tilfredsstillende følelse når man, efter en brav kamp holder målet frit, formår at lave et hurtigt kontramål.

Far Cry 4 Just because I could! am 18. September 2016 um 08:18 Von Stefan313 Far Cry 4 gameplay at the start of the game. Did this to the enemy just because I could and it was a good warmup :)