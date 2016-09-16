Introduction

Description:
Escape Pixie Divine, pixie is the beautiful fairy name caught up or frozen by elf black magic , it's a wonderful place with awesome home , well maintained garden, polished kitchen and beautiful outdoor place to rest and tea or coffee break to be enjoyed. Our little pixie caught in this divine place, save pixie by finding the magic wand. All the best, good luck, have fun playing escape games, free escape games, online escape games, point and click escape games, new escape games from ajazgames.