Introduction

pleb of the game am 14. September 2016 um 20:16 Von zalazaki när mitt sniper mode kickar in. (spelar med konsol vanligt vis)

mini gamereactor ftw am 13. September 2016 um 21:38 Von stoorkoppkaffetakk Selvtunet Mini med Gamereactor reklame vinner løp.. ;-p

Tricky battle between Reno Mage and Rouge. am 11. September 2016 um 22:11 Von Maximilian-R Playing as Reno Mage can setup tricky situations and often bring the players to zero card in deck. Healing from 1 health to 30 is however extremely annoying... for your oponent and an amazing moment for yourself. Enjoy

Stormtrooper with jetpack meets wall am 10. September 2016 um 22:11 Von Hitomaro This gameplay of me playing Star Wars Battlefront was one of my favorite moments within the game. It was the first time seeing a kill against a guy mid air.

Battlefield 1 Montage am 10. September 2016 um 01:12 Von AvocadoOlive For the best experience use a headset, turn upp the volume and just sit back and relax :D

Spelmoment #5 am 8. September 2016 um 12:09 Von Ohem Another compilation if mistakes, friendly oppression and complacent kills :P Ännu en kompilation av misstag, förtryck och självbelåtna kills :P

Hitman Marrakesh episode 3 am 7. September 2016 um 17:11 Von Mackan910 Två targets i en smäll :) Till World of Warcraft Collectors edition tävlingen.

Dark souls 3 am 6. September 2016 um 10:52 Von Jansu I was playing dark souls 3 and i was taking a break and moved my character to bonfire and left it there to eat, all was normal when i left but during the time i was away his leg has started shaking, maybe nervous about next game round in dark souls? :D Toivottavasti tällä pääsee osallistumaan kilpailuun wow lisäristä :)

Ice Hockey (nes) Wii-U am 5. September 2016 um 00:34 Von eldaker Svårt att hålla koll på vilket lag man är i ?. Bästa hockeyspelet strax efter 3on3 hockey.

Battlefield 1 (MG08) am 4. September 2016 um 09:26 Von rothack I try out the MG08 ^^

Battlefield 1 Beta Glitch!:D (World Of Warcraft Konkurranse) am 3. September 2016 um 22:14 Von Hotdj2012 Her er min gameplay video til World Of Warcraft Konkurransen, jeg tok opp via min Bærebare Predator Pc og Nvidia Gtx 970 kort (innebygd opptaker), jeg dreiv å spillte Battlefield 1 beta når plutselig en runde så var både jeg og flere uten våpen?? jeg tenkte "hva skjer?!" var heldig som fikk tatt opp tenkte jeg, men så satte jeg sammen dette klippet:) Enjoy!