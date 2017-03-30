The NGE Shadowverse Open takes place in April

Players of Cygames' collectible card game Shadowverse will be pleased to know that the developer is partnering with Next Generation Esports (NGE) to launch the NGE Shadowverse Open, starting on April 4 and offering $10,000 USD in prize money.

You can register for the tournament right now, which is a three-motnh series of qualifiers before an online invitational finals round where the $10,000 will be up for grabs. This will be the first league for the game in North America, and fans can watch the action in the NGE Studios in Burbank, California, via Twitch and videos-on-demand on YouTube.

Yuito Kimura, Shadowverse's Producer and Executive Director at Cygames said: "Following the wild success of Shadowverse's esports activities in Japan, we felt it was time to bring the excitement to North America. With NGE's rich esports pedigree we believe they will be the ideal partner to champion our North America rollout."

Andy Vander Woude, co-founder and CEO of NGE, added: "Shadowverse is a fresh take on digital CCG that is accessible to nearly any gamer, whether they play on PC or mobile. We're very excited to introduce Shadowverse to the west and give it the esports treatment it deserves."

For more information on registering head over to this link.

Photo: Cygames