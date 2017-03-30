The Halo World Championship broke viewership records

The official Xbox website has revealed that the Halo World Championship 2017 broke viewership records, a tournament that saw OpTic Gaming put in a strong performance to lift the trophy.

At its peak, the broadcast of the tournament reached over 135,000 concurrent viewers across Beam, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter. Over 13 million unique viewers tuned in over the weekend, too, with 10.3 million of these watching on Twitter, a first-time streaming platform for Halo's esports.

Some more stats were also revealed by Xbox, one of which being that OpTic's Mathew "Royal 2" Fiorante was the most dangerous player in the tournament, with a 1.55 K/D, his teammate Paul "SnakeBite" Duarte getting close with 1.37. Also, Team EnVyUs' run to the final saw them win 16 games on the trot in the loser's bracket.

Photo: ESL