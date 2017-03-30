We know all the 20 teams competing in ECS Season 3

All of the 20 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams have been announced for the Esports Championship Series Season 3, which kicks of on April 14, and the lineup looks like a good one.

From North America, TSM's absence from CS:GO means the Detroit Renegades take their place, and Bee's Money Crew are also newbies to the tournament, after gaining promotion and surprising many.

"What ECS means to the team? ECS means the world to us," said Matthew "Wardell" Bowman of Bee's Money Crew. "To be able to participate in a league with NA's best is unfathomable. The journey to get here was long, difficult and most importantly fun. But it was definitely worth it! I'd like to thank ECS/FACEIT for this wonderful opportunity to prove ourselves as a team."

These guys join SK Gaming, Cloud9, OpTic Gaming, Immortals, Counter Logic Gaming, Luminosity Gaming, Team Liquid, and NRG Esports from NA.

In regards to EU, North will have been disappointed to miss out on a spot, but the quality has certainly been high, with Astralis, Virtus.pro and Fnatic all qualifying with impressive performances in recent month. Also qualified are Team EnVyUs, FaZe Clan, G2 Esports, Godsent, Mousesports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and Team Dignitas.

You can watch all the action from April 14 here. Which of these teams will be taking home the trophy though?

Photo: ECS