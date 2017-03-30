Hollywood's Chinese Theatre opening esports venue

As reported by Variety, Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre is planning to launch an esports theatre in the Chinese 6 Theatre complex nearby, as announced on the opening day of CinemaCon earlier this week.

The esports theatre will reportedly launch in summer, and will serve both as a venue to watch films as well as to watch tournaments, not to mention providing a launch pad for a network of tournament theatres in the area.

"What we are launching is just the tip of the iceberg," said Robert K. Laity, the CEO of the TCL Chinese Theatre. "We see cinema operators working together as a global network of immersive MX4D esports theaters and becoming part of the fabric of competitive gaming. We are in discussions with sponsors, esports organizations and other cinema operators to join forces with the TCL Chinese Theatre as we bring this exciting capability to the world of online and live tournament play."

MediaMation will provide an MX4D system in the theatre, where seats move with the films in question, providing fog, seat rumblers, and more to immerse viewers. Should there be more dedicated esports viewing venues?

Photo: TCL Chinese Theatres